162114
162166
Kamloops  

Paramount Theatre hosting free BC film in partnership with the Vancouver International Film Festival

Free VIFF film in Kamloops

- | Story: 310898

The Kamloops Film Society and Vancouver International Film Festival are partnering to bring a B.C.-made film to the Paramount Theatre.

Monkey Beach, which takes place in Vancouver and Kitamaat Village, is premiering at Vancouver's top film festival this year. As a part of that, there'll be a free screening of the film in Kamloops later this month.

The film is an adaption of the award-winning 2000 novel by the same name, written by Eden Robinson. It tells the story of Lisa as she struggles to save her brother from a fate she's foreseen.

"(Director) Loretta Sarah Todd crafts a modern epic about reconnecting with the land, its denizens and the secrets it holds," states the Kamloops Film Society's website. "Monkey Beach is also a testament to Indigenous women’s ability to not just endure trials but emerge from them empowered."

While the event is free, tickets are needed, as only 50 people can attend the screening. Click here for more information.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4244227
4197 Gallaghers Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details
162508




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Sox
Sox Kamloops SPCA >


162405


Practice makes perfect

Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…
Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion
Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the...
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161944