Paramount Theatre hosting free BC film in partnership with the Vancouver International Film Festival

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Kamloops Film Society and Vancouver International Film Festival are partnering to bring a B.C.-made film to the Paramount Theatre.

Monkey Beach, which takes place in Vancouver and Kitamaat Village, is premiering at Vancouver's top film festival this year. As a part of that, there'll be a free screening of the film in Kamloops later this month.

The film is an adaption of the award-winning 2000 novel by the same name, written by Eden Robinson. It tells the story of Lisa as she struggles to save her brother from a fate she's foreseen.

"(Director) Loretta Sarah Todd crafts a modern epic about reconnecting with the land, its denizens and the secrets it holds," states the Kamloops Film Society's website. "Monkey Beach is also a testament to Indigenous women’s ability to not just endure trials but emerge from them empowered."

While the event is free, tickets are needed, as only 50 people can attend the screening. Click here for more information.