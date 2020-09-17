Sun Peaks Resort sells out of season passes

Photo: Brendan Kergin Sun Peaks.

If you were planning on getting a Sun Peaks alpine season pass but haven't yet, it's too late.

They've sold out. Both individual and family options.

Sun Peaks Resort announced on Sept. 8 they would be limiting the number of season passes sold to the ski hill this winter in an effort to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Today, nine days later, they have met that threshold.

"Alpine Season Passes are no longer available to purchase," the company states on their website. "Stay tuned for day ticket sales."

Details on day ticket sales will be announced in October closer to when they go on sale.

Nordic season passes are still available.

The resort has not revealed exactly how many season passes it sold.