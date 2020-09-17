B.C. group asking public to help with youth homelessness as cutoff approaches

Photo: Pexels It is anticipated that around 500 BC youth will be homeless on September 30th.

The BC Coalition to End Youth Homelessness (BCCEYH) is asking the public to become a change maker and contribute housing to youth aging out of foster care on Sept. 30.

This is the second reminder from the coalition as the deadline for the aging out process is fast approaching. Hundreds of youth are expected to age out of the foster care system, according to the organization, and face potential "super highway to youth homelessness" without access to housing.

It is anticipated that approximately 500 youth will be aging out of the system by Oct. 1st. BCCEYH is raising concerns that, amid a pandemic, this will lead to hundreds of homeless youth if the province does not extend the aging out cut off date.

"We are asking landlords, housing providers, and youth serving organizations to contribute housing units and rental subsidies for these youth aging out," the group states in a press release.

