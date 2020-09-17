Last group of Snowbirds to leave Kamloops today or tomorrow

Photo: Brendan Kergin FILE PHOTO: The Snowbirds at the Kamloops Airport.

All the CF Snowbirds CT-114 Tutors will once again be in Moose Jaw again soon.

The last six of aerial demonstration team's planes will be flown to their home base in Saskatchewan this afternoon or tomorrow morning, according to a release from National Defence.

"These departures are subject to weather and operational requirements; therefore, departure timing may vary," the military says in the release.

Before they leave one of the jets will conduct a test flight around the area which the public may see (or hear).

It's requested that the public don't gather at the airport to watch for the departure, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The Snowbirds are deeply appreciative of the support received from Kamloops and local First Nations in the wake of the tragic accident on May 17," states the military. "But to ensure the health and safety of community members, we ask that people not gather at the airport."

Four Snowbirds have already departed in recent weeks after their operational pause was lifted in late August following the incident May 17 which claimed the life of Capt. Jenn Casey and injured Capt. Richard MacDougall.