Photo: Brendan Kergin Four vehicles were involved in a crash in Kamloops Wednesday afternoon.

At least four vehicles were involved in a crash in Kamloops' Lower Sahali area Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arrowstone and Summit drives, near the Columbia Shopping Centre.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash, along with paramedics, but it appeared no one involved suffered any major injuries.

It's not clear what caused the crash.