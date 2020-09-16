Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band confirms COVID case in community

Photo: Centre for Disease Control Artists rendering of COVID-19.

"There is no need to panic."

That's the message from the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band (LSLIB) after they were notified of a lab-confirmed case in the community. The band's emergency operations centre has been activated to deal with the situation and is working with Interior Health and the First Nations Health Authority, according to an online bulletin from the Skwlax Wellness Centre.

Community members are being tested by public health officials, and contact tracing efforts are underway. Officials may contact community members if it's discovered they came in contact with a confirmed case.

Those who have come in contact with a confirmed case and have symptoms will have to be tested; those who do not have symptoms should self-isolate for 14 days.

The LSLIB is asking the community to self-monitor for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Loss of sense of smell or taste

There are other milder symptoms; for more information about symptoms, click here.

Testing is available at the Chase Health Clinic, located at 825 Thompson Ave. Test results usually come back within 48 hours.

"With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the province, now is not the time to let our guard down," the bulletin says.