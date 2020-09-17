Aunt of slain Kamloops man remembers nephew

Photo: Janette Myles A young Daniel Myles.

The aunt of Daniel Myles, the 32-year-old Kamloops man who was stabbed to death last Saturday, is remembering her nephew as someone who was very loved.

"I will miss him saying, 'Love you aunt Janette.' I can clearly hear his voice in my head," Jeanette Myles tells Castanet.

On Sept. 12 around 6:30 a.m., Kamloops Mounties were called to the Acadian Motor Inn on Columbia Street after reports of a stabbing.

A couple of hours later, James Dylan Sanford was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Myles. The men knew each other; police have said Myles' death was preceded by an altercation in the motel's parking lot. It was a culmination of events that started around 3 a.m. that morning.

Born Nov. 24, 1987, Myles grew up in Surrey and held a very special place in his heart for his grandfather Tom.

Photo: Janette Myles Daniel Myles and his grandfather, Tom.

"My parents were very helpful and influential in raising him. ... (Daniel) adored his grandfather and he had a very loving childhood," Janette says. "He was given all of the love and comfort that any child gets as a child."

In his younger years, Myles played football.

"I used to take him to church and he liked singing. He was a very nice young man."

Unfortunately, when Tom died of cancer in 2001, Myles started to spiral, Janette says. He had lost his role model.

"He started skipping out of school and hanging out with people who were not living a good life."

The then-16-year-old ended up leaving the Lower Mainland and settling in Kamloops. At the time, he had told his family things were going well, that he had got work in the construction industry.

"I know he got into a lot of trouble over the years," Janette says, adding her nephew was drawn to the dysfunctional lifestyle. Myles was on pre-trial release at the time of his death — one of his conditions was not to go to the Acadian Motor Inn.

The family tried to help him get back on track whenever possible, she adds, but Myles wasn't interested.

"He had a lot of opportunities. He had a step-dad... who offered him to learn a trade with his fire protection business in Surrey, and Daniel wasn’t interested in that. I tried to encourage him to go back to school, 'You could live with your mom and we’ll help you out.' And he didn’t want that help."

Photo: Daniel Myles/Facebook Daniel Myles.

The last time she saw Myles was five or six years ago, Janette says.

"I lost communication with Daniel because of his lifestyle. I couldn’t support that and I feel bad that I lost touch with him. In fact, I only found out he was a new father a couple of weeks ago," she tells Castanet.

Her nephew's death is a reminder to reach out to loved ones if they're on your mind, she says. Janette had been thinking of Myles and his newborn every day since she found out the news about the baby.

"In a normal family, you would reach out and say congratulations, but unfortunately I was wrapped up in my own life and work and I missed the opportunity. I left it too late," Janette says through tears.

Meanwhile, Myles' mother isn't coping well with the tragic loss of her only child, her sister says.

"She's devastated. She didn’t have the closest relationship with him the last few years but he did call her and he was very proud of his new daughter. She loved her son."

If you have any information about the events that unfolded at the Acadian Motor Inn during the early morning hours of Sept. 12, you're asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.