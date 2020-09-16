162114
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops plans to reopen arena, ice sheets and more

More rec facilities opening

The City of Kamloops will be opening another handful of recreation and community facilities soon.

With user groups requesting more ice time, council unanimously approved the reopening of Brocklehurst Arena for the last quarter of the year.

City recreation supervisor Linda Stride explained during yesterday's council meeting that reopening the arena would allow the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association to get to 75 per cent of its requested ice time. Other youth groups, which require less time, are close to 100 per cent.

Coun. Denis Walsh noted that making sure kids sports groups had access to facilities should be prioritized over adult programs.

"Adults can more easily find something else to entertain themselves than children," he said.

There is an expected $175,000 shortfall in running the ice sheet for the next six months; about half of that will come from savings while the second half, in 2021, will require a city subsidy of $94,300.

Right now, the rinks at the McArthur Island sports complex and Valleyview arena are open. The Brocklehurst Arena will add a fourth surface. The Sandman Centre and Memorial Arena remain closed; the Memorial Arena remains set up as an emergency shelter with pandemic precautions. Stride noted that that facility is often used by youth hockey, though the shelter is scheduled to stay in place until the end of October and may be extended.

The Sandman Centre will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Council did discuss its reopening if the WHL plans to return for the 2020-21 hockey season move forward. The city has a contract with the Kamloops Blazers that requires them to provide an ice surface, and the Sandman Centre is the only arena set up for broadcasts. A motion passed approving city staff to put ice in the downtown arena once WHL's requirements are known, with the caveat that city administration approve.

Council also gave the green light to the curling sheets at McArthur Island. Stride noted there's not likely any significant financial implications due to the fact the ice machines are already running at the sports complex for the hockey rinks already in use, and staff are already on site.

Three community halls will also open their doors for public use. Heritage House, the Yacht Club and Valleyview Hall can be used for various purposes with approval from city staff. Council approved the reopenings, which require a city staff member to clean the facilities after use.

Stride said that while there are many individuals looking to get into the space, the city has not approved some activities due to concerns the space wouldn't be used properly. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, community halls have significantly reduced occupancy. Recreation manager Barbara Berger also noted that the school district is restricting community use of school facilities, meaning community groups have reduced options for events like cooking classes or daycare programs.

