Locals are noticing an abundance of moths in the city and surrounding area

Photo: Lorraine Maclauchlan An abundance of large beige moths have been seen all over Kamloops and the surrounding areas.

Kamloopsians and residents in regions nearby have noticed an abundance of beige moths over the past few weeks. Many people have taken it to social media to ask, what's up with this swarm of moths?

Castanet spoke with entomologist Lorraine Maclauchlan, who says this is an interesting natural phenomenon that highlights all the various processes occurring in our forests in and around Kamloops.

"We have noticed large numbers of moths in the Clearwater Lake area, North Shuswap, Mable Lake-Sugar Lake and around Kamloops (Inks Lake area) among other areas. We are currently surveying and assessing sites for consideration of some targeted control programs using the biological insecticide B.t.k. next summer," Maclauchlan explains.

But what's causing this influx?

"The western hemlock looper is a native insect defoliator that experiences an outbreak about every nine to 11 years in interior B.C. and about every 10 to 20 years in coastal B.C. Hemlock looper is an eruptive insect, meaning it builds to outbreak levels very rapidly, but outbreaks are short-lived, usually two to three years," Maclauchlan says.

"The larvae (commonly called loopers or inch worms) feed from June through August and can strip trees of their foliage in a single season, sometimes killing large swath of forest. The moths emerge in September and can be seen in trees, on the ground and resting on tree trunks until early October. The moths are mating and laying eggs during this time," she continues.

That answers why people might be noticing a lot of moths in the area.

So what does this mean?

"It's more a nuisance than anything. There may be light defoliation (foliage loss) next summer," says Maclauchlan. "It may affect some recreation areas near Kamloops, for example, Inks Lake and other forested trails. There could be some stripped trees or scattered tree mortality but hopefully not wide-spread damage."

Despite the nuisance, Maclauchlan says not to kill them. The moths are not feeding, so it would actually be very difficult to kill them. Just wash them off decks or any other surfaces.

"These outbreaks are a natural part of the forest ecosystem and although they cause damage it is a natural occurrence. However, with all the other pressures on our forest resource, this outbreak is a concern because it may kill or weaken an already susceptible and highly pressured forest resource (both from a habitat and timber production standpoint)," Maclauchlan elaborates.

If you thought there were a lot of moths around this year, just wait until next year.

"We did not observe much defoliation this summer but the number of moths present show that next year will probably be the first significant defoliation event," she adds. "We expect there to be lots of larvae produced by all the moths we are currently seeing. However, we are planning to treat some areas close to Kamloops so that may lessen the moths seen by residents next year... maybe."