Former Blazer, Rocket launches $825M class action lawsuit against NHL, WHL and other leagues

A former Kamloops Blazer and Kelowna Rocket is leading a class action lawsuit against multiple hockey leagues alleging a conspiracy to exploit teenage players.

The Toronto Star is reporting a suit — filed by Kobe Mohr — could cover thousands of players who played in the NHL, WHL and other organizations over the past 10 years. The suit has not been certified yet.

According to the Star, the lawsuit alleges the leagues conspired, arranged or agreed to limit player opportunities in order to keep contracts low, for the financial benefit of the teams and league. It notes a different system exists in Europe.

Mohr played for the Kamloops Blazers during the 2018-19 WHL season. He started the 2019-20 season with the Blazers before moving to the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He was then picked up by the Kelowna Rockets for a few games before going to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Castanet has reached out to the Kamloops Blazers for comment and is waiting to hear back.