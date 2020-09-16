One dead after car collides with train near Williams Lake

Photo: Brendan Kergin

One person is dead after a car collided with a train yesterday evening outside of Williams Lake.

Just before 6 p.m., reports came into emergency services after a Nissan Versa collided with a CN train at a marked rail crossing, according to a police press release. The vehicle was southbound on Soda Creek Town Site Road when it passed a stop sign at the rail crossing and collided with a train headed east.

The car then rolled and the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. The driver, a Williams Lake resident, didn't survive, according to the release. No other information about the driver has been released by police.

The collision did not cause the train to derail.

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating the incident with the assistance of CN Police. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.