162618
162388
Kamloops  

One dead after car collides with train near Williams Lake

Car vs. train, one dead

- | Story: 310732

One person is dead after a car collided with a train yesterday evening outside of Williams Lake.

Just before 6 p.m., reports came into emergency services after a Nissan Versa collided with a CN train at a marked rail crossing, according to a police press release. The vehicle was southbound on Soda Creek Town Site Road when it passed a stop sign at the rail crossing and collided with a train headed east.

The car then rolled and the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. The driver, a Williams Lake resident, didn't survive, according to the release. No other information about the driver has been released by police.

The collision did not cause the train to derail.

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating the incident with the assistance of CN Police. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

151955


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details
162508


160939


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Sox
Sox Kamloops SPCA >


162546


Online shopping fails

Galleries
Check out these really bad shopping fails.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Paris Hilton making baby plans
Showbiz
Paris Hilton dreams of becoming a mom-of-two – and she...
Baby takes her first steps towards dad
Must Watch
When you wait for your Pilot daddy to get home to take your first...
Disciplined dog perfects the “wait” trick for the camera
Must Watch
Rufio practices the “wait” trick with his owner for...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
161944