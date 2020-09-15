162805
Kamloops  

The fall Rotary Food Dive is happening this weekend

Fall food drive returns

The Kamloops Food Bank's largest campaign for this time of year is coming up this weekend.

The one-day Fall Rotary Food Drive is happening on Sept. 19. It's run by the city's Rotary clubs; donations are collected from around the city via yellow bags and then everything's dropped off at the food bank on the North Shore.

During the spring food drive in April, a record-setting 70,000 pounds of food was collected. In September 2019, that number was 30,000.

Yellow bags are being distributed on Sept. 16. To participate, fill the bag with food and place it on the end of your driveway at 9 a.m. on Sept. 19. Rotarians will collect the bags that day.

