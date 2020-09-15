Single-vehicle crash near Sun Peaks claims life of mother, infant OK

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late last night on Heffley-Louis Creek Road.

The woman and an infant were travelling along the road at 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and overturned. Kamloops Rural RCMP and emergency services attended the scene.

It's believed the driver was the infant's mother says RCMP traffic services spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov.

"The female driver was ejected," says Halskov, noting that she may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

"Luckily, the infant was found uninjured and in its child seat," he adds.

The infant is now with family.

As RCMP conduct their investigation, Halskov says they're not ruling out impairment as a contributing factor.