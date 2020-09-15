160553
160859
Kamloops  

Single-vehicle crash near Sun Peaks claims life of mother, infant OK

Fatal crash near Sun Peaks

- | Story: 310628

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late last night on Heffley-Louis Creek Road.

The woman and an infant were travelling along the road at 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and overturned. Kamloops Rural RCMP and emergency services attended the scene.

It's believed the driver was the infant's mother says RCMP traffic services spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov.

"The female driver was ejected," says Halskov, noting that she may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

"Luckily, the infant was found uninjured and in its child seat," he adds.

The infant is now with family.

As RCMP conduct their investigation, Halskov says they're not ruling out impairment as a contributing factor.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161359


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
159748




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lego
Lego Kamloops SPCA >


162862


Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer. The action man's brother-in-law and...
5 stages of renovation
Must Watch
“I just need a few more days…” Classic!
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to make you laugh.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Golfing be like..
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
162222