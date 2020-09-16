A local man is dressing up in a giant dog costume on his days off to make people smile

Photo: Darryl Sorenson Shadow Tail (left) and Sparx Wuff (right) pose in downtown Kamloops after a day of spreading joy.

Darryl Sorenson wants to spread joy in the Kamloops community on his days off from his full-time job.

You might have seen Sparx Wuff or Shadow Tail, two giant dog characters, running around the streets downtown or at the farmers market. Inside the costumes, you'll find Sorenson and one of his friends — whoever has a day off and can spare some free time.

"Sparx is a husky-wolf mix. He's a brat, he likes to take people's hats," Sorenson tells Castanet. "Shadow is a German Shepherd. He's more of an authoritative figure."

When asked why he spends his free time dressing up in a giant dog costume, often in 35-degree weather, Sorenson says he believes it gives the community a moment of happiness in a time when we need it most.

"With the pandemic, and now with this grey fog covering our skies... so many of these negative things happening can make people feel down and hopeless. I feel like any small little thing, like me dressing up as a dog, can cheer up someone who might be having a bad day," Sorenson explains.

Sparx Wuff and Shadow Tail used to spend a lot of time making people laugh at The Blue Grotto, but the closure of clubs has limited them from doing that. Now, they can be found sporadically skipping around the streets of downtown.

Photo: Darryl Sorenson

"We follow proper social distancing protocols. I even carry around sanitizer and maintain physical distance. If there are any children around who get excited about the costume, I approach the parents first before interacting with the children to ensure that I have permission," Sorenson says.

"A lot of kids have missed out on their birthday parties this year," he continues. "Seeing the costumes is a lot of fun for them."

Find out where Sparx and Shadow are spreading joy next by following them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @SparxWuff.