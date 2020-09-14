160553
Kamloops Mounties confirm identity of stabbing victim

A man who was stabbed to death at a Kamloops motel on the weekend was Daniel Myles, according to Kamloops RCMP. 

Police responded to the stabbing at the Acadia Motor Inn, located in the 1300 block of Columbia Street, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The following day, local Mounties announced that James Dylan Sanford, a 32-year-old Kamloops man, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. 

Both parties were known to each other.

In an earlier statement, Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay described the event as an "ongoing conflict between associates, which unfortunately culminated in murder." 

Both Sanford and Myles have criminal charges before the courts; Sanford is currently facing charges for drug trafficking from an unrelated investigation. Police don't believe the stabbing was related to drug trafficking or organized crime, Pillay said.

Myles was on pre-trial release at the time of his death. One of his conditions was not to go to the Acadian Motor Inn.

Police are still looking for witnesses. It's believed the stabbing was the culmination of events that started around 3 a.m.

"We request anyone who observed suspicious activity of any kind at the Acadian Motor Inn early Saturday morning to please contact the RCMP. Every detail helps us advance the understanding of this incident," Pillay said.

If you saw or know something, contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

