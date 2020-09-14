City of Kamloops wants your thoughts on climate action

Photo: Brendan Kergin

With the City of Kamloops in the process of developing a community climate action plan, they're reaching out to the community for input.

The plan, once finalized, will guide future decisions that have an impact on climate change. Discussions at a municipal level have included whether to make home builders include infrastructure for electric vehicle hookups, to making the city fleet of vehicles electric.

The city estimates two-thirds of the greenhouse gas emissions in Kamloops come from vehicles. Around 30 per cent comes from buildings (mostly heating) and five per cent comes from solid waste decomposing.

Kamloops residents can provide feedback online or in person. Three events will be held at the end of the month at the Kamloops Yacht Club at 1140 River St.:

Sept. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 1, 5 to 7 p.m.

All events will have COVID-19 protocols in place and will limit guests to 25 at a time. They'll include a half-hour presentation from city staff.

Online, the city has set up a survey, which will be open until Oct. 12. Participants can enter to win a prize once done.

A discussion forum has also been set up on the city's Let's Talk website.

