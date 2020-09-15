Film shoot to close downtown Kamloops streets

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A local film production will be shutting down sections of Fourth Avenue and Victoria Street on Sunday.

From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. the section of Fourth between Seymour Street and Victoria Street will be blocked off, along with the section of Victoria between Third Avenue and Fourth will be cordoned off while a crew shoots scenes for Outrunners, according to an email to local businesses from the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

The film is a very Kamloops production, helmed and written by Kamloops-born Ken Hegen; local producer Vesta Giles is also involved.

It tells the story of a young woman racing against time during a pandemic to save her mother. And there are snipers and reality TV drones following her.

There will be protesters and fake guns on set, the write-up notes.

In the letter, producers note people may watch the process, but must stand back and allow for social distancing. Crew members will be on scene to help guide the public.

Today (Sept. 15), the film crew will be downtown as well, shooting a scene in the alleyway running between Third and Fourth avenues and Seymour and Victoria streets. The alley will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.