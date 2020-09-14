160553
Kamloops  

Wildfire smoke delaying Canada Post deliveries until 'safe'

Package delivery delays

Story: 310537

Canada Post is suspending deliveries in multiple regions of the province due to the poor air quality.

In a series of tweets, the postal service announced it is unsafe for their delivery personnel to continue due to the smoke coming from fires in the western U.S.

"...we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as conditions have made it unsafe," the service states in one tweet.

"Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so," it adds in the following tweet.

Almost all the larger communities in the province are affected, including Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton. The Thompson, northern Vancouver Island and Kootenay regions make up the northern edge of the affected areas.

Canada Post did not give an estimated time when deliveries would resume.

