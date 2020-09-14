Kamloops Ribfest raffle cracks $30,000 goal

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While the Kamloops Ribfest was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the raffle went forward, and people showed up in droves (digitally).

Daybreak Rotary has announced they've raised more than $30,000 via their annual raffle, which usually accompanies the popular event.

“As we typically sell out of tickets at Ribfest, we printed more this year to hopefully raise additional funds for local business. We are proud to say we exceed last year's raffle total and have over $30,000 to give back to our local community," says organizer Danica Wilkinson.

The funds will support things like youth programs and the local food bank.

Raffle winners were announced on Sept. 11.

Rona Kozak took home the big prize: a free year of groceries from Save-On-Foods. Susan Thompson took home second place: two tickets to anywhere WestJet flies.

This year's prizes were valued at more than $13,700.