Kamloops Mustard Seed launching camp-at-home fundraiser

The Mustard Seed is encouraging people to get outside for one more camping trip this year — in their backyard.

The not-for-profit is organizing their first Camp at Home for Hope, an at-home-but-outdoors event happening this weekend. Whether people actually go outdoors is really up to the participants.

Those who register will receive a camping pack with recipes, games and activities for families, couples and individuals alike.

Money raised through the event will go toward the Mustard Seed's programs in B.C. and Alberta.

One camper registration is $75, two camper kits are $130 and the family version is $250.

