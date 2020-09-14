160553
Kamloops  

Kamloops Mustard Seed launching camp-at-home fundraiser

Camp at home for a cause

- | Story: 310534

The Mustard Seed is encouraging people to get outside for one more camping trip this year — in their backyard.

The not-for-profit is organizing their first Camp at Home for Hope, an at-home-but-outdoors event happening this weekend. Whether people actually go outdoors is really up to the participants.

Those who register will receive a camping pack with recipes, games and activities for families, couples and individuals alike. 

Money raised through the event will go toward the Mustard Seed's programs in B.C. and Alberta.

One camper registration is $75, two camper kits are $130 and the family version is $250.

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161731


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
160367


162401


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Frenchie
Frenchie Kamloops SPCA >


161117


Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020

Galleries
Motivation for your work week!
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lad runs away when his girlfriend catches the bouquet
Uncategorized
Burberry to livestream spring/summer 2021 show via Twitch
Showbiz
Bosses at British fashion house Burberry will debut their...
Cute twins pacifier passing
Must Watch
Who needs two soothers when you can just share one?




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
161944