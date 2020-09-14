Rock smashes through semi-truck roof near Chase

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A trucker driving just east had a terrifying experience on the Trans Canada Highway late last month.

He was driving in his semi in the right hand lane when a rock about 18 inches wide (the diameter of a car tire) smashed through the roof of his truck cab.

"The rock, which measured approximately a foot and a half in diameter, actually crashed right

through the top of the windshield, struck the driver on his right arm and then landed in the sleeper area

of the truck," states RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a press release.

Luckily the driver was not seriously injured in the incident, according to the RCMP. The truck had to be towed from the scene.