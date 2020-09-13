162114
Kamloops  

Thompson-Nicola Library creating virtual Dungeons and Dragons group

With wildfire smoke and a pandemic going on, the Thompson-Nicola Library System is offering another program for youth staying home and indoors.

They'll be hosting weekly Dungeons and Dragons nights starting Oct. 7 for anyone aged 12 to 18 in the area. The virtual events will help teach the classic role playing game and develop each players character. No previous experience with the game is needed to join in.

The events will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday until Dec. 16.

The nights are free and online, though registration is required via the library. For more information, click here.

