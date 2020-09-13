162114
Kamloops  

Local man charged in Kamloops stabbing

Stabbing suspect charged

- | Story: 310460

A 32-year-old Kamloops man has been charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing of a man on Saturday.

James Dylan Sanford, who is already facing unrelated trafficking charges, has been charged in the death of a 33-year-old Kamloops man after police responded to reports someone had been stabbed in the 1300 block of Columbia Street on Sept. 12 around 6:30 a.m.

This event can best be described as an ongoing conflict between associates which unfortunately culminated with a murder," says Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay in a press release. "Although Mr. Sanford is currently under charge for drug trafficking from an unrelated investigation, we do not believe this incident is related to drug trafficking or organized crime."

"The victim in this case also has criminal charges before the courts and was also on pre-trial release. One of his conditions was not to attend the Acadian Motor Inn, which is the scene of this crime."

Investigators remain at the scene and witnesses are still being sought. It's believed the stabbing was the culmination of events that started around 3 a.m.

"We request anyone who observed suspicious activity of any kind at the Acadian Motor Inn early Saturday morning to please contact the RCMP. Every detail helps us advance the understanding of this incident," Pillay adds.

An image of Sanford has been released in an effort to find more witnesses. He was arrested yesterday morning around 8:30 a.m. and is currently in RCMP custody. He's expected in court tomorrow, Sept. 14. He's also due in court Oct. 6 to face the unrelated trafficking charges, related to heroin/fentanyl.

The victim is not being identified at this time. His next of kin are still being notified, according to the RCMP.

If you saw or know something, contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

160367


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
161973


154284


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Frenchie
Frenchie Kamloops SPCA >


160837


Old RV renovations

Galleries
Can you say GLAMPING?!
Old RV renovations (2)
Galleries
Wonder Woman sequel release delayed until Christmas
Showbiz
The launch of the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel has been...
Precious pup gives the best welcome home
Must Watch
Check that happy dance out!
Bear and man spook each other
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157674
161910