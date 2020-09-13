Local man charged in Kamloops stabbing

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

A 32-year-old Kamloops man has been charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing of a man on Saturday.

James Dylan Sanford, who is already facing unrelated trafficking charges, has been charged in the death of a 33-year-old Kamloops man after police responded to reports someone had been stabbed in the 1300 block of Columbia Street on Sept. 12 around 6:30 a.m.

Photo: RCMP James Sanford

This event can best be described as an ongoing conflict between associates which unfortunately culminated with a murder," says Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay in a press release. "Although Mr. Sanford is currently under charge for drug trafficking from an unrelated investigation, we do not believe this incident is related to drug trafficking or organized crime."

"The victim in this case also has criminal charges before the courts and was also on pre-trial release. One of his conditions was not to attend the Acadian Motor Inn, which is the scene of this crime."

Investigators remain at the scene and witnesses are still being sought. It's believed the stabbing was the culmination of events that started around 3 a.m.

"We request anyone who observed suspicious activity of any kind at the Acadian Motor Inn early Saturday morning to please contact the RCMP. Every detail helps us advance the understanding of this incident," Pillay adds.

An image of Sanford has been released in an effort to find more witnesses. He was arrested yesterday morning around 8:30 a.m. and is currently in RCMP custody. He's expected in court tomorrow, Sept. 14. He's also due in court Oct. 6 to face the unrelated trafficking charges, related to heroin/fentanyl.

The victim is not being identified at this time. His next of kin are still being notified, according to the RCMP.

If you saw or know something, contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.