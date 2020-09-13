162114
Kamloops  

Swollen Members rapper coming for show in Kamloops

Madchild coming to town

- | Story: 310458

Madchild, best known as one of the leaders of Swollen Members, is coming to Kamloops for a show at Cactus Jacks unless it gets cancelled.

He'll be taking the stage at Cactus Jacks, so long as things go as planned, Nov. 5.

The Juno-award winning rapper is on a solo tour, dubbed the Full Experience Tour, throughout western Canada this fall, after American dates were cancelled. While the COVID-19 pandemic has meant most touring musicians have stopped touring, Madchild is moving forward with some altered shows in towns.

Gatherings of up to 50 people are still allowed under current provincial regulations, and advertising for the show encourage precautions against the pandemic, including mandatory masks. A liability waiver is needed as well. Madchild has also released a song called Quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic.

Because of the altered nature of the show, tickets include a few extras like a Madchild mask, signed photo, a question and answer period and a photo with the rapper himself.

While nightclubs have been ordered closed by Dr. Bonnie Henry, Cactus Jacks is still hopeful the show will go forward. Concerts are still allowed.

"At this time, event organizers are ordered to limit all public gatherings larger than 50 people. This includes...concerts," states the BC Centre for Disease Control on its website.

Tickets for the show are $90 and available online here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159586


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
162127




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Frenchie
Frenchie Kamloops SPCA >


161496


Old RV renovations

Galleries
Can you say GLAMPING?!
Old RV renovations (2)
Galleries
Wonder Woman sequel release delayed until Christmas
Showbiz
The launch of the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel has been...
Precious pup gives the best welcome home
Must Watch
Check that happy dance out!
Bear and man spook each other
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161944