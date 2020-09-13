Swollen Members rapper coming for show in Kamloops

Photo: Pexels

Madchild, best known as one of the leaders of Swollen Members, is coming to Kamloops for a show at Cactus Jacks unless it gets cancelled.

He'll be taking the stage at Cactus Jacks, so long as things go as planned, Nov. 5.

The Juno-award winning rapper is on a solo tour, dubbed the Full Experience Tour, throughout western Canada this fall, after American dates were cancelled. While the COVID-19 pandemic has meant most touring musicians have stopped touring, Madchild is moving forward with some altered shows in towns.

Gatherings of up to 50 people are still allowed under current provincial regulations, and advertising for the show encourage precautions against the pandemic, including mandatory masks. A liability waiver is needed as well. Madchild has also released a song called Quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic.

Because of the altered nature of the show, tickets include a few extras like a Madchild mask, signed photo, a question and answer period and a photo with the rapper himself.

While nightclubs have been ordered closed by Dr. Bonnie Henry, Cactus Jacks is still hopeful the show will go forward. Concerts are still allowed.

"At this time, event organizers are ordered to limit all public gatherings larger than 50 people. This includes...concerts," states the BC Centre for Disease Control on its website.

Tickets for the show are $90 and available online here.