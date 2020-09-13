162114
Smoke expected to keep getting in worse in Kamloops over next 24 hours

If you're planning on going for a run or bike ride today, the sooner the better.

That's the advice from Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan, as the air quality in Kamloops is expected to get worse throughout the day and stay bad well into Monday.

"Kamloops so far isn’t doing too badly down at the surface," he says. "Other locations not faring too well."

In the Okanagan the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is at 11, the far end of the index. In Castlegar Castellan says the are extremely high readings coming in. Luckily, in Kamloops, despite the hazy air, the AQHI is at 2.7 as of noon today (Sept. 13).

However, that's not expected to stay true, as smoke continues to arrive from American wildfires.

"It's just a matter of time before you get more smoke," Castellan says. "It’s definitely going to get worse before it gets better."

Government officials have released alerts and a smoky skies bulletin as air quality decreased. Castellan says the smoke isn't just an issue for at-risk groups like the elderly or young children, but healthy adults as well, leading him to suggest people delay or postpone outdoors exercise. 

"Right now it’s relatively ok, but in the short term it’s going to get worse," he tells Castanet.

On the upside the smoke isn't expected to stay too long in Kamloops.

"You’ll probably the first in the interior to also escape the worst of the air quality," he says, noting it'll stick around in the Okanagan and Kootenays significantly longer.

He expects Kamloops to begin to emerge from the haze, mostly, by tomorrow afternoon.

That doesn't mean its gone, he adds. The fires are still burning, but clean Pacific air is expected to come over the Coast Mountains and mix with the smoky air from the south. In some areas, where the smoke has made it to the surface, air quality could stay bad for longer he notes, if the air becomes stagnant.

