Group of small fires in Chase suspicious

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A series of four fires set one night near each other in Chase have be been deemed suspicious.

The fires were reported around 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 22. Chase RCMP and the Chase Fire Department went to check on the scene near the highway maintenance yard, which was reported as one fire, according to and RCMP press release.

Once on the scene the firefighters discovered four different fires and dealt with the flames.

Investigators from BC Wildfire Enforcement then attended and determined the fires were deliberately set by humans.

Chase RCMP can be contacted at 250-679-3221.