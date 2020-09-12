Man dead after early-morning stabbing in Kamloops

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops RCMP are investigating a homicide that took place early this morning. Updated 3:13 p.m.

The Kamloops RCMP have confirmed that a 33-year-old male has died after a stabbing near the 1300 block of Columbia Street around 6:30 a.m. this morning.

Police are investigating the matter as a homicide with the Kamloops Serious Crimes Unit taking over the investigation.



"We are at the very early stages of this investigation. At the scene, traffic was restricted on Colombia Street, Nicola Street and the alleys in the area. This was for the purposes of forensically processing some outdoor evidence. These restrictions have since been lifted. RCMP are still restricting access to the parking lot of the Acadian Motor Inn. We expect to have investigators at this motel processing evidence overnight," says S/Sgt Simon Pillay, Kamloops RCMP Plain Clothes Commander, in a release.



RCMP says they are in the process of notifying next of kin and therefore there is no further information that can be released about the victim.



"At about 8:30 AM, our investigation progressed to the point where a 32 year old male was arrested in connection with this incident. Our preliminary understanding of this event is that it was preceded by an altercation in the parking lot of the Acadian Motor Inn," adds S/Sgt Pillay.

"RCMP are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please contact the RCMP. Several witnesses have already been spoken to but we do believe there are others out there, and we would like to speak to every one. Although we are very early in this case, we do know the suspect and victim were known to each other and no other suspects are being sought. There is no reason to believe the public is in any danger related to this incident," he continues.



Police say the identity of the suspect cannot be released unless criminal charges are formally sworn.

Photo: Amandalina Letterio