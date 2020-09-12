162114
Kamloops  

The Kamloops Old Navy will open in early November

Old Navy opening in Nov.

Story: 310372

Old Navy fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to shop at the Kamloops location. 

The new Aberdeen Mall tenant will be opening its doors at the beginning of November, according to Gap Inc. spokesperson Justine Jordan.

"At this time, that's all we can share," Jordan writes in an email to Castanet when asked about an exact date. 

Right now, the closest Old Navy to Kamloops is the one in Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

The news of an Old Navy coming to the Tournament Capital broke last November, when applications to alter the space were submitted to the City of Kamloops. The unit was previously occupied by the now-shuttered Sears.

Another retailer that has filled the former Sears space is Marshalls, which opened this past March. Vancouver-based Fresh Street Market is also working on opening a location in the mall.

As for COVID-19 protocols, Gap Inc. says on its website that all of its stores will have health guards at checkouts. All customers, meanwhile, will be required to wear a mask. For more information, click here.

