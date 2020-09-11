162623
Kamloops  

Arrest warrant issued for 20-year-old man from Merritt

Warrant for alleged voyeur

- | Story: 310360

Police are hoping the public can help them locate a 20-year-old male from Merritt.

Mounties have issued an arrest warrant for Jaydee Leslie Dick, who's wanted for one count of voyeurism.

Dick is 6'2'' tall and 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

Police note they won't be commenting further on the case unless it's to confirm the warrant has been executed.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4258988
100-1553 Harvey Ave.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$539,000
more details
161974


161117


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lego
Lego Kamloops SPCA >


162429


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
162219