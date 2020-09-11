Arrest warrant has been executed for 20-year-old man from Merritt

Photo: Merritt RCMP

Update 3:50 p.m.

The Merritt RCMP say the warrant for Jaydee Leslie Dick has been executed.

Police are hoping the public can help them locate a 20-year-old male from Merritt.

Mounties have issued an arrest warrant for Jaydee Leslie Dick, who's wanted for one count of voyeurism.

Dick is 6'2'' tall and 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police note they won't be commenting further on the case unless it's to confirm the warrant has been executed.