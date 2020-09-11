City of Merritt to host a Garlic Farmers Market this weekend

Photo: Pexels Merritt will host a Garlic Farmers Market this weekend.

The Garlic Farmers Market will take place in Merritt this weekend.

It's a substitute for the Lower Nicola Garlic Festival, which usually takes place annually each September at Smith Pioneer Park. Unfortunately, it was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

On Sept. 12 and 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 2000 block of Quilchena Avenue Market in downtown Merritt is going garlic. The City of Merritt says COVID-19 regulations will be in effect with a single flow of pedestrians, hand washing stations and appropriate signage.

"There will be a large variety of garlic vendors on site but also other local products like honey, cider, crafts, and more," says the city's Will George.