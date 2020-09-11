162114
Kamloops  

Someone has been impersonating TteS Chief Rosanne Casimir

Imposter claims to be chief

An individual has been going around claiming to be Rosanne Casimir, the Tk’emlúps Kukpi7 (chief).

In a news release, the Kamloops Indian Band says any misrepresentation of the TteS chief and council, staff or the organization "is not acceptable."

The KIB notes that all correspondence from the TteS chief and council is distributed on official letterhead. The release also lists the names of all the councillors, alongside their email and phone number. 

"Tk’emlúps staff emails are the employee's name followed by the extension kib.ca," reads a statement. 

In an interview with Castanet, Casimir says there's been just one incident to date. It happened earlier this month, when an individual by the name of 'Roger' approached a government agency and said he was the chief of TteS. 

"He was trying to get money from that organization to put towards game meat," Casimir says. 

The local chief says that's not how TteS raises funds.

"We don’t go around just asking for money, we go through the proper, respectful channels. We just don’t do cold calls. ... We have a funding officer who accesses all of the different programs that are out there and our funding officer also receives all the funding opportunities that are out there, when it comes to food sovereignty and all of the initiatives that are taking place during COVID," she explains, noting there is a police investigation underway.

The incident is a reminder for the public to always ask questions of people who approach them for anything, she adds.

If anyone has had contact with someone claiming to be Casimir, they're asked to call the communications department by email

