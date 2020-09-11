Thompson-Nicola Film Comission launch massive free photo library for region

Photo: TNFC website

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is opening up its 10,000-strong digital photo library for use by the public, with some restrictions.

"The image library may be used free of charge for non-commercial use by Thompson-Nicola Regional District-based non-profit organizations, tourism, economic development and government agencies, and Indigenous organizations," states the film commission in a press release.

The photos in the library were collected by regional photographers hired to take photos for use in the economic development of the Thompson-Nicola, be that via tourism or other reasons.

The library, dubbed 'Explore TNRD,' will grow over the coming months, maxing out at around 18,000 images in March 2021.

To access it you need an account. To check it out, click here.