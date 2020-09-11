162114
Kamloops  

Thompson-Nicola Film Comission launch massive free photo library for region

Photo library for Thompson

- | Story: 310286

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is opening up its 10,000-strong digital photo library for use by the public, with some restrictions.

"The image library may be used free of charge for non-commercial use by Thompson-Nicola Regional District-based non-profit organizations, tourism, economic development and government agencies, and Indigenous organizations," states the film commission in a press release.

The photos in the library were collected by regional photographers hired to take photos for use in the economic development of the Thompson-Nicola, be that via tourism or other reasons.

The library, dubbed 'Explore TNRD,' will grow over the coming months, maxing out at around 18,000 images in March 2021.

To access it you need an account. To check it out, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4235340
311-1960 Enterprise Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details
160552


161117


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


161117


Daily Dose- September 11, 2020

Daily Dose
It’s practically the weekend, enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose- September 11, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Justin Timberlake joins team hoping to bring baseball to Nashville
Showbiz
Justin Timberlake has stepped up to the plate and hopes to score...
Even better than expected
Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161944