Kamloops  

City of Kamloops increasing training, rebranding bylaw department

The City of Kamloops says it is responding to changing community needs. Within the next few months, the municipal bylaw department is transitioning to become the "Community Services Division."

The city says community service officers will respond to a wider variety of calls.

“We continually review our processes to respond to feedback from residents and provide better service,” says Tammy Blundell, the City’s Community Services Manager in a press release. “We have listened and have heard the needs of the community, and we are working to better support our residents.”

The Community Services Officers will be better equipped to support many of the social needs within the community in addition to their regular duties of regulating animal control, parking services, and nuisance properties.  

“The new responsibilities for Bylaw Officers that were appointed by the Province during the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the need for increased training and community support,” adds Byron McCorkell, the City’s Community and Protective Services Director. “This elevation from Bylaw Officer to Community Services Officer will result in officers better equipped in dealing with social issues, officers will be trained with advanced skills to investigate a variety of files, and their ability to offer solutions for files they investigate.”

Last year, the 2019 Citizen Satisfaction Survey identified bylaw services as one of the most important municipal services in the view of residents.

The city says the new Community Services Division’s mission statement is, "Providing a safe and secure community by developing relationships, resolving situations, and being accountable through an honest, professional, and compassionate approach.”

