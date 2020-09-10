Kamloops will gather in a zoom chat to remember those lost to suicide

Photo: Pexels C&C Resources For Life hopes to end the stigma of discussing suicide.

September 10 marks World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day, and C&C Resources For Life Counselling and Consulting in Kamloops is hosting an online memorial for those touched by suicide.

"This year we tried to be creative because the event has to be hosted online, which is kind of nice because now we can open our event to people outside of the Kamloops community as well," says Jolene Lindsey, grief, loss and trauma counsellor at C&C Resources for Life.

When Lindsey was only 17 she lost her father to suicide, something she believes has lead her down a path to help others.

"I hope that people gain a sense of community around this topic through this event," adds Lindsey. "We are in this together. Creating awareness, acceptance and compassion around the topic is important."

At 7:00 p.m. Thursday, people are invited to join the C&C Resources for Life zoom chat to hear and share stories of experiences with suicide. Participants are encouraged to light a candle at their computer in memoriam of those lost.

"I will be sharing a poem written by a Kamloops woman who lost her daughter to suicide," explains Lindsey. "I'll also be sharing her daughter's journal entries with the group."

Lindsey says it is important for people who are dealing with thoughts of suicide to hear the impact a lost life has on those around them. "People are often surprised when they realize how many people are impacted by the loss," she tells.

"We lose 11 people to suicide a day. Often people feel very alone in their journey or that no one around them cares. I want people to know that there are resources and there is support that you can reach out to," says Lindsey. "There is hope, always."