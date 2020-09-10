162114
Kamloops  

20-year-old ban lifted to allow man to become cop

Reformed wants to be cop

A Kamloops judge has overturned a lifetime firearms ban for a man once convicted of robbery who wishes to become a Mountie.

Terence Scott Fehr was charged twenty years ago after an attempted robbery at a gas station. However, partway through the incident Fehr decided to return a wallet with the cash inside. He was caught shortly after.

After confessing and pleading guilty the judge sentenced him to house arrest, community service and a mandated prohibition from possessing firearms.

It was that last part that was overturned.

Since the incident Fehr has "led am an exceptionally pro-social life" according to Judge Len Marchand.

In a court document from late last year that was recently published Marchand noted Fehr's life since the incident has been community-minded and law abiding. That includes becoming a journeyman electrician and pastor, along with an official pardon. Additionally he's a father to three children.

Recently Fehr decided to apply to become a police officer. However, that requires he possess a firearm.

"In March 2019, the RCMP informed Mr. Fehr that his application to join the force could not proceed because his pardon did not cancel his lifetime firearms prohibition," Marchand stated in his decision.

Part of the problem is because he's been pardoned; that means he can't appeal the prohibition which still stands.

Marchand notes in his decision there's no other realistic option for Fehr other than to ask the court to vacate the prohibition.

"The Crown agrees that the court has the inherent jurisdiction to vacate Mr. Fehr's lifetime firearms prohibition and that the court should exercise its inherent jurisdiction in favour of Mr. Fehr in the circumstances of his case," he adds.

Therefore, Marchand decided to lift Fehr's ban, noting that while bans like this one are used to increase public safety, in this case it may actually make the community safer.

"(Fehr) is a person who made one terrible mistake many years ago, but has since led an exemplary life," Marchand says in the decision. "There is no doubt in my mind that vacating Mr. Fehr's lifetime firearms prohibition will not jeopardize public safety. In fact, in my view, there is a very good chance it will enhance public safety."

