Province announces level 4 drought for Coldwater River

Photo: BC Gov

The Coldwater River near Merritt is dealing with extreme drought conditions.

The provincial government announced level four drought conditions in the Coldwater watershed on Thursday, due to low water levels.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is urging the public to conserve water.

"Areas with low flows are approaching a critical environmental flow threshold for ecosystems and fish. Residential, agricultural and industrial water users in areas affected by drought should observe all water conservation bylaws, watering restrictions and advice from their local government, irrigation district or water utility," the province said in a news release.

Also Thursday, BC announced level-three drought conditions on Eastern Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Forests has released the following water conservation tips:

At home:

- Limit outdoor watering.

- Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy.

- Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation.

- Take shorter showers.

- Do not leave taps running.

- Install water-efficient showerheads, taps and toilets.

On the farm:

- Implement an irrigation scheduling program using real-time weather data.

- Schedule irrigation to match crop needs and soil storage capacity.

- Improve water system efficiencies and check for leaks.

- Focus on high-value crops and livestock.

Industry:

- Reduce non-essential water use.

- Recycle water used in industrial operations.

- Use water-efficient methods and equipment.