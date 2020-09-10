Plea in security guard assault delayed as accused can't be found

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Today's expected guilty plea from Matthew Santoro didn't occur.

The 33-year-old man accused of sucker punching 71-year-old security guard Glen Warner this summer in Riverside Park didn't attend the Kamloops Law Courts, though his case was scheduled to be heard today.

His lawyer, Marcel Laflamme, told the court he had attempted to contact Santoro about today's hearing, but hadn't been able to locate him. Laflamme noted that Santoro is currently homeless.

Today's hearing was scheduled to hear Santoro's guilty plea. A new date of Oct. 1 has been set. Crown council requested that a warrant be issued if Santoro doesn't attend that hearing.

The case garnered local attention after Santoro allegedly sucker punched Warner when Warner asked him to put out a cigarette Santoro was smoking while at Riverside Park (where smoking isn't allowed).

Following the attack on Warner, the initial police investigation was underwhelming according to Warner's family. After public pressure via social media and a number of media articles the police reassigned the case and Santoro was identified as a suspect, arrested and charged with assault within a few days.

Last week, a guilty plea was scheduled for this week.