162623
162613
Kamloops  

Plea in security guard assault delayed as accused can't be found

No show at guilty plea

- | Story: 310251

Today's expected guilty plea from Matthew Santoro didn't occur.

The 33-year-old man accused of sucker punching 71-year-old security guard Glen Warner this summer in Riverside Park didn't attend the Kamloops Law Courts, though his case was scheduled to be heard today.

His lawyer, Marcel Laflamme, told the court he had attempted to contact Santoro about today's hearing, but hadn't been able to locate him. Laflamme noted that Santoro is currently homeless.

Today's hearing was scheduled to hear Santoro's guilty plea. A new date of Oct. 1 has been set. Crown council requested that a warrant be issued if Santoro doesn't attend that hearing.

The case garnered local attention after Santoro allegedly sucker punched Warner when Warner asked him to put out a cigarette Santoro was smoking while at Riverside Park (where smoking isn't allowed).

Following the attack on Warner, the initial police investigation was underwhelming according to Warner's family. After public pressure via social media and a number of media articles the police reassigned the case and Santoro was identified as a suspect, arrested and charged with assault within a few days.

Last week, a guilty plea was scheduled for this week.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159586


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4235340
311-1960 Enterprise Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details
161731


160815


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >




Even better than expected

Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries
Toddler and triplets have a laugh at lunch
Must Watch
“The Garnet Family having hilarious and electric fun at...
Jane Fonda to embark on virtual book club tour
Showbiz
Jane Fonda is to promote her forthcoming tome What Can I Do? My...
Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
Must Watch
4-year-old Madison Presser and her family recreated scenes from...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160496
161944