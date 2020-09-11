162623
Kamloops  

Three doctors are working on developing a cannabis and nitric oxide product to prevent COVID-19

Cannabis and COVID-19?

- | Story: 310239

Can CBD and nitric oxide prevent the spread of COVID-19?

That’s the question three Thompson Rivers University researchers want to answer.

Doctors Joanna Urban, John Church, and Kingsley Donkor are working toward the development of an antiviral nasal spray and mouthwash using CBD extracts, terpenes (a type of organic compound) and nitric oxide.

"We're finding the perfect formulation," says Dr. John Church.

The research group says it might be a while before a vaccine is released, so this preventative measure could make a huge difference in the spread of the virus.

"Let's block the virus from entering our bodies," Church continues. "We want to block cell entry and but also wipe the virus out so it can't gain a foothold in our bodies."

"Additionally, cannabanoids and nitric oxide have the anti-inflammatory effect, so they prevent inflammation," Dr. Urban notes. 

For people who dislike synthetic chemicals, the trio hopes to make the end product as natural as possible.

"It's going to be safe, because most of the reagents that are going to be involved in this project have all been regarded as safe through Health Canada. Be it a nasal spray or the mouthwash, it should be safe for humans to apply," adds Dr. Donkor.

Dr. Church says the nasal spray and mouthwash would be most effective for those who are unable to physical distance.

"People could take the nasal spray or gargle before the start of the shift and then when they're done after they could take that before they go home for their families," Church explains. "I really see this as being effective for our front line workers."

"So many of the mortalities, a big percentage, has actually been the front line workers that put their life on the line. So I imagine, wouldn't it be great if you've got people in the ICU and either the nurses or the doctors could take a couple shots up their nose and a gargle and we believe it would give you very effective coverage at the start of the shift and at the end of the shift before they go home."

The doctors say if they can come up with the right formula soon, they could have this product in people's pockets between 6 months to a year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161359


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4235340
311-1960 Enterprise Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details


161951


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


161496


Daily Dose- September 11, 2020

Daily Dose
It’s practically the weekend, enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose- September 11, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Justin Timberlake joins team hoping to bring baseball to Nashville
Showbiz
Justin Timberlake has stepped up to the plate and hopes to score...
Even better than expected
Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161629
161715