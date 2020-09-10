162623
Kamloops  

Jim Pattison applies to buy Merritt's only local radio station

The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group has applied to purchase the only English-language commercial radio station based in Merritt, but may run up against regulatory approval. 

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced Thursday Jim Pattison has applied to buy CKMQ 101.1 FM, which is independently owned by Elizabeth Laird, for $550,000.

CRTC guidelines, however, prohibit the ownership of more than two radio stations on one frequency band (AM or FM) in markets with fewer than eight stations. 

“CKMQ-FM is the sole local radio service that offers local programming to the Merritt community,” said the CRTC.

Pattison owns two FM rebroadcasting transmitters in the Merritt market, rebroadcasting CIFM and CKBZ (B-100) out of Kamloops. The CRTC says, traditionally, rebroadcasters are included in its ownership-limit rules.

“Should the Commission approve the application, Pattison would own a third FM presence in the Merritt market, and the population in the overlapping area between these three FM presences would constitute over 80 per cent of the market’s population,” the CRTC said.

Pattison is arguing that the ownership limits should not apply in this instance and would accept conditions on the purchase of the radio station requiring Q101.1 to maintain its studios in Merritt, to provide a minimal level of local programming (one-third of the programming aired in each broadcast week) and to maintain a distinct and separate musical format from what is already provided by the CIFM and B-100 rebroadcasters.

Pattison has also indicated that it would “reluctantly accept to shut down” its rebroadcasting transmitter of B-100 if that is what is required to complete the sale.

The CRTC is accepting comments on the pending sale until October 13.

