Kamloops woman wins $50K on scratch ticket, is moving to Penticton

Photo: BCLC

A Kamloops woman is on her way to the Okanagan after winning $50,000 on a scratch and win ticket.

Tammy Blackie purchased the winning Lucky Lines ticket from the Canco Wash on Tranquille Road and was later enjoying a cup of coffee in her backyard when she decided to scratch the winning ticket.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I could not believe it,” she said, calling the win a “crazy roller-coaster of emotions.”

Blackie told the BC Lottery Corp. she plans to put her win towards a new phone as well as a move to Penticton.