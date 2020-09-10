162623
Kamloops  

Kamloops hospitality industry has 'a lot of anxiety' heading into winter

Local hotels feeling anxious

It's no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy, but there was hope that this summer's local tourism would keep businesses in Kamloops afloat.

But was local tourism enough to support the hotels in town?

Most hotels make the majority of their income in the warmer months and use it to support themselves in the slower parts of the year.

Tyson Andrykew, president of Kamloops Accommodation Association, says unfortunately, that was not the case this year.

"We took a look at the more major hotel properties in Kamloops.  That's usually a good indicator of how the market as a whole is doing," says Andrykew.

In July, hotel sales were down 51 per cent this year from July 2019. In August, sales were down 45 per cent the same time last year.

"The actual occupied rooms is different. It's not the same as total sales. In July, year over year, we went down by 37 per cent occupancy, and in August it was 32.5 per cent down in occupancy.  August was the closest from an occupancy perspective to last year's numbers, which is great to see.  So the market went from an average of 92.6 per cent occupancy in August 2019, to just around 60 per cent occupancy this August," Andrykew continues.

"At that point, properties are turning a profit, which is great. The scary thing right now is that hoteliers and the hospitality industry really didn't make enough money in the summer to survive as well during the winter. Right now, there is a lot of anxiety as we go into an uncertain fall and winter," he adds.

A lot of the business that comes to Kamloops during the winter — sports, tournaments and meetings/conferences — is unlikely to materialize due to the pandemic.

Andrykew says he's told Sun Peaks is getting a good amount of bookings already for the winter, however, that doesn't help Kamloops.

"It's not that it's not looking promising, it's just uncertain. It's doesn't seem like we are going to have many more sectors of the economy open up. We did see a large increase in domestic tourism this summer, but traditionally that dies down in the winter," says Andrykew.

Andrykew says he hopes to see British Columbians continue to support the local economy by travelling to nearby cities, like Kamloops, this winter.  

"My concern is the people that work in hospitality. There are a lot of jobs in hospitality in Kamloops and it's certainly scary to go into an uncertain winter where there will likely be additional layoffs and job losses. We saw a good rebound as we went into the summer, but I fear that a lot of that is going to be short lived. If you combine that with the government programs winding down, like CERB and the wage subsidy, it's not a good time for the tourism industry to have those things to die down when the industry will need really need support," he concludes.

