Kamloops  

Two more Snowbirds set to leave Kamloops today

More Snowbirds leaving

Two more of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds Tutor jets are set to leave Kamloops today.

Last week, the first two of the team's planes left for Moose Jaw. It was the first time any had flown since the tragic accident on May 17 that claimed the life of Capt. Jenn Casey and injured Capt. Richard MacDougall.

Today will be the second time.

A precise time has not been released, as the exact departure time will depend on weather and "operational requirements" according to a press release from Canadian Forces.

They ask that people do not gather at the airport due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The Snowbirds are deeply appreciative of the support received from Kamloops and local First Nations in the wake of the tragic accident on May 17, but to ensure the health and safety of community members, we ask that people not gather at the airport.

