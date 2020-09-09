Kamloops Chamber of Commerce seeks COVID-19 feedback with new survey

Photo: Tereza Verenca Victoria Street at Third Avenue.

Do you have six minutes to spare?

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce is looking for input as the business community adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff have released a short questionnaire that asks, "What do you want out of your local chamber?"

It's open to all members of the public. You don't have to be a chamber member to participate.

The goal is to have 200-plus business professionals, owners and managers respond, according to a news release.

"We have seen that for businesses to remain competitive, they need to bolster their online presence to adapt to the current restrictions — we want to know what tools and programming they need to survive, then thrive," says Acacia Pangilinan, the local chamber's executive director, in the release.

"Overall, we strive to be an insight chamber and like our local business community have had to adapt to the new normal quickly — we are looking at this as an opportunity to evolve our current programming to get the tools our businesses need into their hands quickly and effectively," she continues.

You can find the survey here.