162623
Kamloops  

Kamloops Chamber of Commerce seeks COVID-19 feedback with new survey

Chamber needs input

- | Story: 310146

Do you have six minutes to spare?

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce is looking for input as the business community adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff have released a short questionnaire that asks, "What do you want out of your local chamber?"

It's open to all members of the public. You don't have to be a chamber member to participate.

The goal is to have 200-plus business professionals, owners and managers respond, according to a news release.

"We have seen that for businesses to remain competitive, they need to bolster their online presence to adapt to the current restrictions — we want to know what tools and programming they need to survive, then thrive," says Acacia Pangilinan, the local chamber's executive director, in the release.

"Overall, we strive to be an insight chamber and like our local business community have had to adapt to the new normal quickly — we are looking at this as an opportunity to evolve our current programming to get the tools our businesses need into their hands quickly and effectively," she continues.

You can find the survey here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4265799
#307-485 Groves Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$564,000
more details
162103


162340


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Rizzo-Pending Adoption
Rizzo-Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


160972


Recreated family photos

Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!
Mary J. Blige learned to ‘be her own best friend’ during lockdown
Music
Mary J. Blige has "grown deeper in love with herself"




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162160
162219