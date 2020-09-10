Kamloops man battling myeloma will run/walk 50 kilometres for blood cancer research

Photo: Contributed From left to right: Jennifer and Bob; Erin and Jeremy Salituro, daughter, son-in-law and parents to Jacob; and Gabe and Julia Gervasi, son-in-law and daughter.

Bob Trudeau will be getting up extra early this Sunday to embark on a seven-hour, 50-kilometre walk/run on the Rivers Trail.

That's because the Kamloops resident is taking part in the fourth annual Kamloops Multiple Myeloma March.

Not to be mistaken with melanoma (the skin cancer), myeloma is an incurable cancer of the plasma cells.

Trudeau was diagnosed on Jan. 3, 2017, at the age of 59. The avid outdoorsman, who retired three years prior after a 35-year career with BC Forest Service, began to feel extreme pain in his torso while out on his regular trail runs around Kamloops.

"I knew I had something significant because I had to stop running in the fall of 2016 because I was in such pain," he tells Castanet. "Never having heard of multiple myeloma before, that was quite a shock. It immediately led to some investigation and research, finding out what it was all about."

The deadly blood cancer affects about nine new Canadians every day.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Trudeau began intense chemotherapy in preparation for a stem cell transplant in August 2017. The transplant was a success. Trudeau was in remission.

Sadly, the cancer resurfaced 18 months later. After eight more months of chemo, Trudeau began "maintenance" this past March. Unfortunately, he believes the cancer is coming back.

"One of the drugs that I would normally be on in maintenance I'm allergic to, so I think that's why I'm slowly starting to begin my second relapse. I know because I do blood tests every four weeks and I know which marker to watch (for), and it's starting to come up again," he says.

Trudeau, along with other Kamloops myeloma marchers, hope to raise $10,000 on Sept. 13. This year, due to COVID-19, participants are encouraged to hold their own walk in their neighbourhood.

The local retiree will be starting and ending his walk/run at Pioneer Park. He hopes to get going at 7 a.m., and beat the day's heat. To prepare, he's done some long runs with his running group. But only up to 26.5 km.

"I think I can do it," he says of completing the full 50.

About 90 per cent of the funds raised will go to myeloma research, Trudeau says, to hopefully one day find a cure.

"It would be nice to have a longer life span opportunity," the new grandfather to four-month-old Jacob says.

"We're just totally enjoying being with him and it's so nice that he's in our little group, that we can hold him and spend some time with him."

To donate to Trudeau's march, click here.