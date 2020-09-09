Kamloops Heritage Railway Society cancelling remainder of 2020 season

Photo: The Kamloops Heritage Railway Facebook

The Kamloops Heritage Railway Society is closing for the remainder of the 2020 season.

There will be no Trick or Treat Trains, Ghost Trains or Christmas Trains this year, the organization announced this afternoon.

"Our 'on-rail' experience falls under Phase IV of the BC Restart plan, which requires a vaccine or effective treatment. Neither of these are expected in enough time to ensure a safe experience this season. KHR will always err on the side of caution when people's health and safety are potentially at risk," a statement reads.

In an effort to maintain engagement with volunteers and to offer an experience to the community, the society says it will finalize its Backshop Tour experience. This will allow the facility to host much smaller groups in a way that is safe. (Check The Kamloops Heritage Railway website for updates.)

"We cannot express the gratitude we have for all of the support and understanding we have received during this very challenging operating season and we all look forward to letting our beautiful engine loose on the rails in 2021," the statement continues.

The Kamloops Heritage Railway is also reminding the public that it is still accepting donations of wood, building materials, money and, of course, your time. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating, contact Cory Clark at 250-983-9514 or by email.