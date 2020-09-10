162623
Kamloops  

Sun Peaks Resort anticipating a 'strong reduction' in international staff this winter

Staffing Sun Peaks Resort

- | Story: 310129

The upcoming winter season at Sun Peaks Resort will undoubtedly look different because of COVID-19.

For starters, there will fewer employees from abroad. Pre-COVID-19, approximately 40 per cent of the resort's workforce is on an international work visa program. The other 60 per cent is a mix of domestic employees and permanent residents, individuals who started on working visas but are in the process of making Canada their home.

"Our international staff numbers will likely decrease substantially," Aidan Kelly, the resort's chief marketing officer, tells Castanet.

A good chunk of international employees come from Australia, which has some of the tightest border restrictions in place, Kelly adds. Right now, Australians can't leave the country unless they're granted an exemption.

"That impacts us from both a staff perspective and then also a guest visitation perspective," he says.

It's not all doom and gloom. Kelly says there are still a number of international workers around Sun Peaks (and across Canada in general), who never left when the pandemic hit.

"A lot of these employees are on two-year working holiday visas. ... In theory, we’re going to have less staff but we should also need less staff because the operation is going to look a little different due to all the restrictions," he says.

Accommodation for international employees will also not be the same. 

"Even if you had access to all of the people that you wanted, you’re not able to house the same number of people that you did before because you have to take into consideration the safety protocols and the physical distancing requirements, and what kind of makes sense so that it can be comfortable for everybody," Kelly explains, noting some international employees sleep in staff facilities at the resort, while others rent long-term suites.

The resort hopes to fill some of the gaps by hiring locally. Kelly says resumes have been coming in from university students who are taking the year off to make some money, as well as from students who have decided to defer their studies.

"We think it's an opportunity, in terms of the workforce."

Kelly tells Castanet the resort is currently refining its COVID-19 protocols for the winter season. He says they'll take what they learned this summer and tweak things accordingly.

"You gotta be pretty nimble as well because the plan you come up with on a Monday might be a very different plan than what you put in place on a Tuesday. That’s how quickly the scenario is changing. Flexibility is definitely the name of the game."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

162103


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$979,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Rizzo-Pending Adoption
Rizzo-Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >




The Walking Dead to end after bumper 11th season

Showbiz
Hit zombie drama The Walking Dead is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season. The series, based on Robert...
Recreated family photos
Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160496
161910