Sun Peaks Resort anticipating a 'strong reduction' in international staff this winter

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

The upcoming winter season at Sun Peaks Resort will undoubtedly look different because of COVID-19.

For starters, there will fewer employees from abroad. Pre-COVID-19, approximately 40 per cent of the resort's workforce is on an international work visa program. The other 60 per cent is a mix of domestic employees and permanent residents, individuals who started on working visas but are in the process of making Canada their home.

"Our international staff numbers will likely decrease substantially," Aidan Kelly, the resort's chief marketing officer, tells Castanet.

A good chunk of international employees come from Australia, which has some of the tightest border restrictions in place, Kelly adds. Right now, Australians can't leave the country unless they're granted an exemption.

"That impacts us from both a staff perspective and then also a guest visitation perspective," he says.

It's not all doom and gloom. Kelly says there are still a number of international workers around Sun Peaks (and across Canada in general), who never left when the pandemic hit.

"A lot of these employees are on two-year working holiday visas. ... In theory, we’re going to have less staff but we should also need less staff because the operation is going to look a little different due to all the restrictions," he says.

Accommodation for international employees will also not be the same.

"Even if you had access to all of the people that you wanted, you’re not able to house the same number of people that you did before because you have to take into consideration the safety protocols and the physical distancing requirements, and what kind of makes sense so that it can be comfortable for everybody," Kelly explains, noting some international employees sleep in staff facilities at the resort, while others rent long-term suites.

The resort hopes to fill some of the gaps by hiring locally. Kelly says resumes have been coming in from university students who are taking the year off to make some money, as well as from students who have decided to defer their studies.

"We think it's an opportunity, in terms of the workforce."

Kelly tells Castanet the resort is currently refining its COVID-19 protocols for the winter season. He says they'll take what they learned this summer and tweak things accordingly.

"You gotta be pretty nimble as well because the plan you come up with on a Monday might be a very different plan than what you put in place on a Tuesday. That’s how quickly the scenario is changing. Flexibility is definitely the name of the game."