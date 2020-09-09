162114
Kamloops  

Meet the Kamloops NorthPaws, the newest baseball team in town

New baseball team in town

It's official.

The Tournament Capital has added a new sports team to its roster: the Kamloops NorthPaws.

The name of the new baseball team was unveiled this morning at a special media event at Norbrock Stadium. The stadium will be the squad's home base when they begin their inaugural season next summer.

The NorthPaws are the newest franchise in the West Coast League (WCL).

"Our group is thrilled to bring the West Coast League to Kamloops," says Norm Daley, one of the owners of the team, in a statement. "This league is one of the premier collegiate summer leagues in North America and the skill level is incredible. Some of the guys who play in the WCL go on to play in the majors, which means fans are going to experience an elevated level of play at Norbrock next summer."

The other owners include Neal Perry and Jon Pankuch.

The group hopes to create the "ultimate entertainment experience."

"NorthPaws game days will be one of the hottest tickets because it will be affordable and the games, prizing, music, and activities will keep everyone entertained for hours. We can’t wait for the first game day and being able to safely play and host fans in the stands," Pankuch says.

The statement notes the owners are in search of a coach and team manager to help them build the team. 

June 4, 2021 is the tentative season opener. A WCL season consists of 54 league games, 27 at home and 27 away, before the league heads into a four-team playoff series. 

More to come.

