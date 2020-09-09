Kamloops Fire Centre reflects on this year's fire season

Despite the Christie Mountain Wildfire and a few others this summer, the 2020 wildfire season was slower than average.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has responded to a total of 169 wildfires so far, compared to 190 wildfires in 2019.

"Even though we have had a wet season so far, within the southern half (of B.C.), we still have a moderate to high danger rating, as well as patches of extreme within Vernon, Kelowna and Osooyoos," fire information officer Gagan Lidhran tells Castanet.

The BC Wildfire Service's seasonal outlook anticipates warm and dry conditions for the first half of September. The wildfire season is not over yet. Kamloops Fire Centre is reminding the public to stay vigilant.