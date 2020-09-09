162623
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Centre reflects on this year's fire season

A wildfire season roundup

- | Story: 310070

Despite the Christie Mountain Wildfire and a few others this summer, the 2020 wildfire season was slower than average.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has responded to a total of 169 wildfires so far, compared to 190 wildfires in 2019.   

"Even though we have had a wet season so far, within the southern half (of B.C.), we still have a moderate to high danger rating, as well as patches of extreme within Vernon, Kelowna and Osooyoos," fire information officer Gagan Lidhran tells Castanet.

The BC Wildfire Service's seasonal outlook anticipates warm and dry conditions for the first half of September. The wildfire season is not over yet. Kamloops Fire Centre is reminding the public to stay vigilant. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161973


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4202084
489 Highway 33 West
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$223,500
more details
162127


160815


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Holly - Pending Adoption
Holly - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


162401


Billie Eilish tops iHeartRadio Music Awards

Music
Pop sensation Billie Eilish has been crowned a four-time winner at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Organizers unveiled the...
Pet shaming
Galleries
These pet shames are next level!
Pet shaming (2)
Galleries
Seagull swallows sausage whole
Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156304
162219