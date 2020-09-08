RFID scanning system coming to Sun Peaks Resort this winter

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks Resort has unveiled more details about what this upcoming winter season will look like.

In an update shared on its website, the organization says it will be implementing a RFID system on all lifts. The technology uses radio waves to identify and track tags attached to objects. Unlike a barcode, the tag doesn't have to be within the sight line of a scanner.

"RFID will provide faster and easier access to the mountain for all guests while at the same time reducing frequent interactions with staff to help promote safety and physical distancing," the resort says in a statement.

The new Crystal chairlift, meanwhile, is progressing "very well" and is expected to open at the beginning of the season.

"This exciting edition will increase uphill capacity and provide better access to the alpine skiing options at the top of Tod Mountain," staff say.

The West Bowl T-Bar will not run this winter due to operational and maintenance related items.

"We are working on creative solutions for this area of the resort to provide skier access to the West Bowl terrain."

One question that has come up a lot is whether Sun Peaks Resort will implement a reservation system. Staff say that's not something they're considering at this time.

"Through measures such as limited season pass quantities and daily lift ticket capacity limits, we anticipate our ability to manage visitation levels within a comfortable range for all guests and staff," the statement continues.

Sun Peaks Resort maintains the upcoming season is all about planning ahead. That means buying your tickets and passes online. Sales launch in October.